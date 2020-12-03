Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Live Nation Ente (LYV)

Shares of Live Nation Ente (NYSE:LYV) traded at a new 52-week low today of $31.81. Approximately 1.9 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Live Nation Ente share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $31.81 and a high of $76.60 and are now at $34.99. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% lower and 1.95% lower over the past week, respectively.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. produces live concerts and sells tickets to those events over the Internet. The Company also offers ticketing services for leading arenas, stadiums, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums and theaters.

Live Nation Ente has overhead space with shares priced $34.99, or 29.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $49.50. Live Nation Ente shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $68.10 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $68.60.

