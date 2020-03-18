Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Lennar Corp-A (LEN)

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $28.76. Approximately 828,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.3 million shares.

Lennar Corporation constructs and sells single-family attached and detached homes, as well as buys and sells residential land. The Company also provides mortgage financing, title insurance, commercial real estate, investment management, and other financial services.

In the past 52 weeks, Lennar Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $28.76 and a high of $71.38 and are now at $31.91. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

There is potential upside of 137.9% for shares of Lennar Corp-A based on a current price of $31.91 and an average consensus analyst price target of $75.89. Lennar Corp-A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $56.42 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $63.00.

