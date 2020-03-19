Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A (LAZ)

Lazard Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:LAZ) traded today at a new 52-week low of $23.01. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 110,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 860,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 174.4% for shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A based on a current price of $24.13 and an average consensus analyst price target of $66.22. Lazard Ltd-Cl A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $37.00 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $39.18.

In the past 52 weeks, Lazard Ltd-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $23.01 and a high of $44.95 and are now at $24.13. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Lazard Ltd provides asset management and financial advisory services. The Company offers advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. Lazard serves customers internationally.

