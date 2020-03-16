Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Lamar Advertis-A (LAMR)

Shares of Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded today at $54.04, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 124,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 589,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Lamar Advertis-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $54.04 and a high of $96.82 and are now at $56.22. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 2.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR) has potential upside of 25.6% based on a current price of $56.22 and analysts' consensus price target of $70.60. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $83.08 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $88.96.

Lamar Advertising Company owns and operates outdoor advertising structures in the United States. The Company provides poster and bulletin displays, as well as logo signs. Lamar also operates tourism signage franchises in the United States and Canada.

