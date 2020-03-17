Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Laboratory Cp (LH)

Laboratory Cp (NYSE:LH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $113.54. Approximately 240,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 934,000 shares.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a clinical laboratory company that offers clinical laboratory tests used by the medical profession in routine testing, patient diagnosis, and in the monitoring and treatment of disease. The Company develops specialty testing operations, such as oncology testing, HIV genotyping, and phenotyping, diagnostic genetics, and clinical trials.

Laboratory Cp has overhead space with shares priced $115.34, or 40.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $194.94. Laboratory Cp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $171.12 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $178.22.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Laboratory Cp have traded between the current low of $113.54 and a high of $196.36 and are now at $115.34. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

