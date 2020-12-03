Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.74. So far today approximately 99,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Juniper Networks share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $18.74 and a high of $28.77 and are now at $18.74. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Juniper Networks, Inc. provides internet infrastructure solutions for internet service providers and other telecommunications service providers. The Company offers network infrastructure solutions that includes IP routing, ethernet switching, security, and application acceleration solutions.

Potential upside of 39.0% exists for Juniper Networks, based on a current level of $18.74 and analysts' average consensus price target of $26.04. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $23.48 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $24.70.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Juniper Networks and will alert subscribers who have JNPR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.