Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Johnson Controls (JCI)

Shares of Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) traded today at $23.37, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 421,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 7.2 million shares.

Johnson Controls share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.82 and the current low of $23.37 and are currently at $23.55 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.7% lower and 3.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

Johnson Controls has overhead space with shares priced $23.55, or 41.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $40.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.43 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $41.07.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provides building products and technology solutions. The Company offers air systems, building management, HVAC controls, security, and fire safety solutions. JCI serves customers worldwide.

