Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Jm Smucker Co (SJM)

Shares of Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) traded today at $91.88, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 54,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 885,000 shares.

Jm Smucker Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.43 and the current low of $91.88 and are currently at $94.30 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) has potential upside of 35.4% based on a current price of $94.30 and analysts' consensus price target of $127.71. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $106.65 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $109.58.

The JM Smucker Company manufactures and markets food products on a worldwide basis. The Company's principal products include peanut butter, shortening and oils, fruit spreads, canned milk, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, frozen sandwiches, dessert toppings, syrups, pickles and condiments, and potato side dishes.

