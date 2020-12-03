Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Jetblue Airways (JBLU)

Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) traded at a new 52-week low today of $11.51. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.4 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 7.5 million shares.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides non-stop passenger flight service through its Airbus A320 aircraft. The Company's airline is based in New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and currently flies to various destinations in the United States.

Over the past year, Jetblue Airwayshas traded in a range of $11.51 to $21.65 and are now at $11.69. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% lower and 1.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 101.7% for shares of Jetblue Airways based on a current price of $11.69 and an average consensus analyst price target of $23.58. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $18.43 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $18.68.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Jetblue Airways and will alert subscribers who have JBLU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.