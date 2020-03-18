Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Itt Inc (ITT)

Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $39.98. Approximately 146,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 958,000 shares.

Over the past year, Itt Inchas traded in a range of $39.98 to $75.56 and are now at $41.55. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

ITT Inc. manufactures engineered components and customized technology solutions for industrial end-markets. The Company offers complex pumps to advanced brake pads to intricate connectors. ITT serves energy infrastructure, electronics, aerospace, and transportation sectors.

Potential upside of 48.4% exists for Itt Inc, based on a current level of $41.55 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.67. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $63.87 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $65.41.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Itt Inc and will alert subscribers who have ITT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.