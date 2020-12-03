Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Iron Mountain (IRM)

Shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $26.35. Approximately 367,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

There is potential upside of 44.5% for shares of Iron Mountain based on a current price of $26.41 and an average consensus analyst price target of $38.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.74 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $31.93.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a storage and information management company. The Company provides records management, data management solutions, and information destruction services.

Iron Mountain share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.65 and the current low of $26.35 and are currently at $26.41 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

