Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Ionis Pharmaceut (IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:IONS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $44.32. Approximately 100,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 921,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 31.0% for shares of Ionis Pharmaceut based on a current price of $45.60 and an average consensus analyst price target of $59.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $58.71 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $61.90.

In the past 52 weeks, Ionis Pharmaceut share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $44.32 and a high of $86.58 and are now at $45.60. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 1.04% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company researches in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development that focuses on drugs for patients who have unmet medical needs. Ionis Pharmaceuticals serves customers in the United States.

