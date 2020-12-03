Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $228.23. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 56,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.4 million shares.

Illumina Inc has overhead space with shares priced $228.82, or 13.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $263.06. Illumina Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $301.61 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $309.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Illumina Inc have traded between the current low of $228.23 and a high of $380.76 and are now at $228.82. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Illumina, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the large scale analysis of genetic variation and biological function. The Company provides a comprehensive line of products and services that currently serve the sequencing, genotyping and gene expression markets for genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and biotechnology companies.

