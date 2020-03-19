Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Hudson Pacific P (HPP)

Shares of Hudson Pacific P (NYSE:HPP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.36. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 162,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.3 million shares.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate company. The Company focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring office and state of the art media and entertainment properties. Hudson Pacific Properties serves customers in Northern and Southern California.

Hudson Pacific P has overhead space with shares priced $19.86, or 47.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $37.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.39 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $34.52.

In the past 52 weeks, Hudson Pacific P share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $18.36 and a high of $38.81 and are now at $19.86. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

