Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Hp Inc (HPQ)

Shares of Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) traded at a new 52-week low today of $12.54. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 435,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 14.2 million shares.

HP Inc. provides imaging and printing systems, computing systems, mobile devices, solutions, and services for business and home. The Company offers products which includes laser and inkjet printers, scanners, copiers and faxes, personal computers, workstations, storage solutions, and other computing and printing systems. HP sells its products worldwide.

Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) has potential upside of 101.9% based on a current price of $12.57 and analysts' consensus price target of $25.38. Hp Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $19.83 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $20.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hp Inc have traded between the current low of $12.54 and a high of $23.93 and are now at $12.57. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hp Inc and will alert subscribers who have HPQ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.