Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $66.06. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 184,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4 million shares.

There is potential upside of 39.7% for shares of Hilton Worldwide based on a current price of $66.07 and an average consensus analyst price target of $92.30. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $98.97 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $104.88.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services. Hilton Worldwide Holdings owns and manages hotels, resorts, and time share properties globally.

Over the past year, Hilton Worldwidehas traded in a range of $66.06 to $115.48 and are now at $66.07. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hilton Worldwide on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $104.42. Since that call, shares of Hilton Worldwide have fallen 24.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.