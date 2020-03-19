Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Hexcel Corp (HXL)

Shares of Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) traded today at $28.86, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 180,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 987,000 shares.

Potential upside of 148.1% exists for Hexcel Corp, based on a current level of $29.24 and analysts' average consensus price target of $72.54. Hexcel Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $68.99 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $76.44.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets reinforcement products, composite materials, and engineered products. The Company's products are used in the commercial aerospace, space and defense, electronics, general industrial, and recreation markets for a variety of end products. Hexcel operates around the world.

Hexcel Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $87.00 and the current low of $28.86 and are currently at $29.24 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hexcel Corp and will alert subscribers who have HXL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.