Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Hewlett Packa (HPE)

Hewlett Packa (NYSE:HPE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $9.78. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 59,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 10.2 million shares.

Hewlett Packa has overhead space with shares priced $9.92, or 47.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $19.05. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.31 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $14.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides information technology solutions. The Company offers enterprise security, analytics and data management, applications development and testing, data center care, cloud consulting, and business process services. Hewlett Packard Enterprise serves customers worldwide.

Hewlett Packa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.59 and the current low of $9.78 and are currently at $9.92 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

