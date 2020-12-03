Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Healthcare Servs (HCSG)

Healthcare Servs (NASDAQ:HCSG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $18.28. So far today approximately 226,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 671,000 shares.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and food services. The Company offers its services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals. Healthcare Services operates in the United States and Canada.

Healthcare Servs has overhead space with shares priced $20.17, or 59.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $49.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $26.45 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $26.79.

In the past 52 weeks, Healthcare Servs share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $18.28 and a high of $34.98 and are now at $20.17. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.57% lower and 0.25% lower over the past week, respectively.

