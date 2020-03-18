Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Shares of Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $43.59. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 152,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.6 million shares.

Hasbro Inc has overhead space with shares priced $46.98, or 51.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $97.67. Hasbro Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $91.11 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $104.13.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hasbro Inc have traded between the current low of $43.59 and a high of $126.56 and are now at $46.98. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% lower and 3.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hasbro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets toys, games, interactive software, puzzles, and infant products internationally. The Company's products include a variety of games, including traditional board, card, hand-held electronic, trading card, role-playing, and DVD games, as well as electronic learning aids and puzzles.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hasbro Inc and will alert subscribers who have HAS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.