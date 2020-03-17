Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of General Motors C (GM)

General Motors C (NYSE:GM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $20.00. Approximately 2.9 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 14.5 million shares.

General Motors C has overhead space with shares priced $19.79, or 59.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $48.26. General Motors C shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.73 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $36.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of General Motors C have traded between the current low of $20.00 and a high of $41.90 and are now at $19.79. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% lower and 2.42% lower over the past week, respectively.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts. The Company offers vehicle protection, parts, accessories, maintenance, satellite radio, and automotive financing services. General Motors provides its vehicles and services worldwide.

