Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Gaming And Leisu (GLPI)

Gaming And Leisu (NASDAQ:GLPI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $17.41. This new low was reached on approximately average trading volume as 1.1 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.4 million shares.

Potential upside of 124.3% exists for Gaming And Leisu, based on a current level of $17.50 and analysts' average consensus price target of $39.25. Gaming And Leisu shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $41.05 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $44.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. owns and leases casinos and other entertainment facilities.

Gaming And Leisu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.99 and the current low of $17.41 and are currently at $17.50 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

