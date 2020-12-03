Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Fulton Financial (FULT)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $10.91. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 134,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1 million shares.

There is potential upside of 67.1% for shares of Fulton Financial based on a current price of $11.07 and an average consensus analyst price target of $18.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.39 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $16.50.

Fulton Financial share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.00 and the current low of $10.91 and are currently at $11.07 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Fulton Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks offer a full range of general retail and commercial banking services, including deposits, loans, equipment leasing and financing, and credit cards. Fulton operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fulton Financial on February 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.57. Since that call, shares of Fulton Financial have fallen 26.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.