Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Freeport-Mcmoran (FCX)

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $7.00. So far today approximately 1.6 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 28.2 million shares.

Freeport-Mcmoran has overhead space with shares priced $7.09, or 62.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $18.76. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.88 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $11.69.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Freeport-Mcmoran have traded between the current low of $7.00 and a high of $14.68 and are now at $7.09. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 2.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is an international natural resources company. The Company operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant reserves of copper, gold, molybdenum, cobalt, oil, and gas.

