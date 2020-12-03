Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Ford Motor Co (F)

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded at a new 52-week low today of $5.31. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 5.2 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 79.6 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Ford Motor Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $5.31 and a high of $10.56 and are now at $5.34. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, and services cars and trucks. The Company also provides vehicle-related financing, leasing, and insurance through its subsidiary.

There is potential upside of 128.0% for shares of Ford Motor Co based on a current price of $5.34 and an average consensus analyst price target of $12.18. Ford Motor Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $8.28 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $9.08.

