Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Flowers Foods (FLO)

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) traded today at a new 52-week low of $19.96. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 184,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.6 million shares.

Over the past year, Flowers Foodshas traded in a range of $19.96 to $24.50 and are now at $20.13. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery foods for retail and foodservice customers. The Company offers fresh packaged and frozen bakery products, as well as pastries, doughnuts, and bakery snack products. Flowers Foods serves customers in the State of Georgia.

There is potential upside of 10.9% for shares of Flowers Foods based on a current price of $20.13 and an average consensus analyst price target of $22.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $22.02 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $22.42.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Flowers Foods and will alert subscribers who have FLO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.