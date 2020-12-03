Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of First Ind Realty (FR)

First Ind Realty (NYSE:FR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $29.86. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 61,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 791,000 shares.

Over the past year, First Ind Realtyhas traded in a range of $29.86 to $46.12 and are now at $30.78. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

First Ind Realty has overhead space with shares priced $30.78, or 6.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $32.79. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $39.87 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, manages, acquires, and develops bulk warehouses and light industrial properties. The Company's interests in its properties are held through various partnerships controlled by the company.

