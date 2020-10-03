Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of First Horizon Na (FHN)

Shares of First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $10.15. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.9 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.3 million shares.

Potential upside of 117.0% exists for First Horizon Na, based on a current level of $10.28 and analysts' average consensus price target of $22.31. First Horizon Na shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $15.69 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $15.81.

First Horizon National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial services. The Company offers a variety of commercial banking services and also conducts mortgage banking, capital markets, and transaction processing.

Over the past year, First Horizon Nahas traded in a range of $10.15 to $17.42 and are now at $10.28. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 1.63% lower over the past week, respectively.

