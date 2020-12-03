Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of First Fin Banksh (FFIN)

Shares of First Fin Banksh (NASDAQ:FFIN) traded today at $21.13, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 62,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 421,000 shares.

First Fin Banksh has overhead space with shares priced $21.13, or 54.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $46.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.07 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $35.73.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates several banks located in Texas. The Banks accept deposits, originate loans, transmit funds, and perform other banking services.

First Fin Banksh share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $126.16 and the current low of $21.13 and are currently at $21.13 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 3.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

