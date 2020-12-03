Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Fedex Corp (FDX)

Shares of Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $102.68. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 309,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.8 million shares.

FedEx Corp. delivers packages and freight to multiple countries and territories through an integrated global network. The Company provides worldwide express delivery, ground small-parcel delivery, less-than-truckload freight delivery, supply chain management services, customs brokerage services, and trade facilitation and electronic commerce solutions.

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) has potential upside of 177.4% based on a current price of $102.72 and analysts' consensus price target of $284.96. Fedex Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $149.46 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $156.07.

In the past 52 weeks, Fedex Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $102.68 and a high of $199.32 and are now at $102.72. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

