Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of F5 Networks (FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded today at a new 52-week low of $92.28. Approximately 72,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 741,000 shares.

F5 Networks, Inc. provides integrated Internet traffic management solutions designed to improve the availability and performance of mission-critical Internet-based servers and applications. The Company's software-based solutions manage, control, and optimize Internet traffic and content. F5's solutions automatically deliver Internet content for service providers and e-businesses.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) has potential upside of 62.6% based on a current price of $94.31 and analysts' consensus price target of $153.38. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $126.20 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $136.34.

F5 Networks share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $168.94 and the current low of $92.28 and are currently at $94.31 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

