Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Evercore Partn-A (EVR)

Shares of Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR) traded today at $41.61, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 54,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 704,000 shares.

Potential upside of 148.3% exists for Evercore Partn-A, based on a current level of $44.19 and analysts' average consensus price target of $109.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $72.91 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $78.67.

Evercore Inc. operates as an investment banking company. The Company provides advisory services to multinational corporations on mergers, acquisitions, divestiture, restructuring, and other corporate transactions. Evercore also offers investment management, independent fiduciary, and trustee services to institutional investors, financial sponsors, and individuals worldwide.

Over the past year, Evercore Partn-Ahas traded in a range of $41.61 to $98.90 and are now at $44.19. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Evercore Partn-A and will alert subscribers who have EVR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.