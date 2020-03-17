Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Equity Lifestyle (ELS)

Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $52.08. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 200,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 855,000 shares.

Over the past year, Equity Lifestylehas traded in a range of $52.08 to $277.84 and are now at $52.87. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Equity Lifestyle has overhead space with shares priced $52.87, or 42.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $92.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $71.97 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $162.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. owns an interest in communities in the United States and western Canada. The Company acquires properties such as camping grounds and seasonal resort communities.

