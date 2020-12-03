Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Eog Resources (EOG)

Shares of Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded today at $34.20, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 447,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.9 million shares.

Eog Resources share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $107.89 and the current low of $34.20 and are currently at $35.30 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

EOG Resources, Inc. explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The Company operates in major producing basins in the United States, Canada, Trinidad, the United Kingdom North Sea, China, and from time to time select other international areas.

There is potential upside of 265.8% for shares of Eog Resources based on a current price of $35.30 and an average consensus analyst price target of $129.11. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $74.13 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $77.53.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eog Resources and will alert subscribers who have EOG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.