Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Energizer Holdin (ENR)

Energizer Holdin (NYSE:ENR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $30.09. So far today approximately 131,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 953,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 104.3% for shares of Energizer Holdin based on a current price of $30.83 and an average consensus analyst price target of $63.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $43.94 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $47.43.

Energizer Holdin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.84 and the current low of $30.09 and are currently at $30.83 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 1.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufactures dry cell batteries and flashlights. The Company offers a full line of products, including alkaline, carbon zinc, miniature, and rechargeable batteries, as well as lighting products. Energizer also manufactures and markets a range of razor and shave related products on a global basis.

