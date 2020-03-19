Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Energizer Holdin (ENR)
Energizer Holdin (NYSE:ENR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $30.09. So far today approximately 131,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 953,000 shares.
There is potential upside of 104.3% for shares of Energizer Holdin based on a current price of $30.83 and an average consensus analyst price target of $63.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $43.94 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $47.43.
Energizer Holdin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.84 and the current low of $30.09 and are currently at $30.83 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 1.69% lower over the past week, respectively.
Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufactures dry cell batteries and flashlights. The Company offers a full line of products, including alkaline, carbon zinc, miniature, and rechargeable batteries, as well as lighting products. Energizer also manufactures and markets a range of razor and shave related products on a global basis.
