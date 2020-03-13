Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Edgewell Persona (EPC)

Edgewell Persona (NYSE:EPC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $24.41. So far today approximately 120,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Edgewell Personal Care Company operates as a personal care company. The Company manufactures and distributes feminine, infant, skin, pet, and sun care products, as well as shaving products. Edgewell Personal Care serves customers worldwide.

There is potential upside of 91.9% for shares of Edgewell Persona based on a current price of $25.06 and an average consensus analyst price target of $48.09. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $30.69 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $30.72.

Over the past year, Edgewell Personahas traded in a range of $24.41 to $45.12 and are now at $25.06. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

