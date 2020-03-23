Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Ebay Inc (EBAY)

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded today at a new 52-week low of $26.38. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 858,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 13.5 million shares.

eBay Inc. is a global commerce company. The Company's platforms are designed to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale and buyers to find and buy it. eBay's items can be new or used, plain or luxurious, commonplace or rare, trendy or one-of-a-kind.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ebay Inc have traded between the current low of $26.38 and a high of $39.25 and are now at $26.55. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) has potential upside of 81.9% based on a current price of $26.55 and analysts' consensus price target of $48.28. Ebay Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.50 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $37.52.

