Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) traded at a new 52-week low today of $34.39. So far today approximately 75,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 571,000 shares.

Eaton Vance Corp. creates, markets, and manages mutual funds. The Company also provides management and counseling services to individual and institutional clients. Eaton Vance currently provides investment advisory or administration services to individual and institutional accounts, as well as funds.

There is potential upside of 70.7% for shares of Eaton Vance Corp based on a current price of $35.48 and an average consensus analyst price target of $60.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $44.60 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $46.67.

In the past 52 weeks, Eaton Vance Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $34.39 and a high of $51.79 and are now at $35.48. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

