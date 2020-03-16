Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Dr Horton Inc (DHI)

Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $32.72. So far today approximately 296,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.2 million shares.

There is potential upside of 60.7% for shares of Dr Horton Inc based on a current price of $34.03 and an average consensus analyst price target of $54.68. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $51.36 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $56.46.

Dr Horton Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.54 and the current low of $32.72 and are currently at $34.03 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

D.R. Horton, Inc. constructs and sells single-family homes designed primarily for the entry-level and move-up markets. The Company operates in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southwest, and Western regions of the United States. D.R. Horton also, through its financial services operations, provide mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dr Horton Inc and will alert subscribers who have DHI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.