Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Dominion Energy (D)

Shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) traded today at $65.07, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 384,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.4 million shares.

Dominion Energy has overhead space with shares priced $65.07, or 12.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $74.00. Dominion Energy shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $80.26 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $83.24.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy products. The Company offers natural gas and electric energy transmission, gathering, and storage solutions. Dominion Energy serves customers in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Dominion Energy share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $65.07 and a high of $90.14 and are now at $65.07. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

