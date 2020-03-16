Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Discovery Comm-C (DISCK)

Discovery Comm-C (NASDAQ:DISCK) traded today at a new 52-week low of $18.23. Approximately 268,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Discovery Comm-C share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $18.23 and a high of $31.20 and are now at $18.79. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 2.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

Discovery, Inc. provides non-fiction entertainment. The Company operates a wide range of educational television channels, as well as offers consumer and educational products and services and a diversified portfolio of digital media services. Discovery serves customers worldwide.

There is potential upside of 38.4% for shares of Discovery Comm-C based on a current price of $18.79 and an average consensus analyst price target of $26.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $27.52 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $27.67.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Discovery Comm-C and will alert subscribers who have DISCK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.