Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Discovery Comm-C (DISCK)

Shares of Discovery Comm-C (NASDAQ:DISCK) traded today at $20.75, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 284,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.8 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Discovery Comm-C have traded between the current low of $20.75 and a high of $31.20 and are now at $21.14. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Potential upside of 23.0% exists for Discovery Comm-C, based on a current level of $21.14 and analysts' average consensus price target of $26.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $27.56 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $28.05.

Discovery, Inc. provides non-fiction entertainment. The Company operates a wide range of educational television channels, as well as offers consumer and educational products and services and a diversified portfolio of digital media services. Discovery serves customers worldwide.

