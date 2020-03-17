Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Deere & Co (DE)

Shares of Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded today at $119.65, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 409,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

There is potential upside of 52.5% for shares of Deere & Co based on a current price of $119.83 and an average consensus analyst price target of $182.72. Deere & Co shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $164.65 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $164.88.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes a range of agricultural, construction, forestry, and commercial and consumer equipment. The Company supplies replacement parts for its own products and for those of other manufacturers. Deere also provides product and parts financing services. Deere and Company extends its services and products worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Deere & Co have traded between the current low of $119.65 and a high of $181.99 and are now at $119.83. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Deere & Co on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $155.79. Since that call, shares of Deere & Co have fallen 22.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.