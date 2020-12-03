Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Cullen/Frost (CFR)

Shares of Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR) traded today at $49.77, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 141,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 542,000 shares.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is the holding company for The Frost National Bank. The Bank provides commercial banking, consumer services, investment banking, international banking, trust services, correspondent banking, discount brokerage, and insurance services through a network of offices in Texas.

Potential upside of 130.7% exists for Cullen/Frost, based on a current level of $51.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $117.63. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $89.23 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $90.65.

Cullen/Frost share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $104.53 and the current low of $49.77 and are currently at $51.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

