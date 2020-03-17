Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Crown Holdings I (CCK)

Crown Holdings I (NYSE:CCK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $46.81. So far today approximately 183,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.3 million shares.

Crown Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods through plants located in countries around the world. The Company's primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products. Crown also provides a variety of metal caps, closures, and dispensing systems.

Crown Holdings I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.56 and the current low of $46.81 and are currently at $47.22 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

There is potential upside of 34.9% for shares of Crown Holdings I based on a current price of $47.22 and an average consensus analyst price target of $63.71. Crown Holdings I shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $68.00 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $73.32.

