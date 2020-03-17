Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Crane Co (CR)

Shares of Crane Co (NYSE:CR) traded today at $47.06, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 57,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 369,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Crane Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $47.06 and a high of $91.23 and are now at $47.35. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.53% lower and 2.53% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 132.0% for shares of Crane Co based on a current price of $47.35 and an average consensus analyst price target of $109.83. Crane Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $79.97 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $80.75.

Crane Co. manufactures engineered industrial products. The Company offers vending machines, airplane braking devices, pumps, valves, and other industrial goods. Crane serves the aerospace manufacturing, power generation, hydrocarbon processing, commercial and residential building, plumbing, and food and beverage production industries in the United States.

