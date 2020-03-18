Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Cracker Barrel (CBRL)

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $60.00. So far today approximately 156,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 478,000 shares.

Cracker Barrel share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $180.93 and the current low of $60.00 and are currently at $60.50 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. operates restaurants. The Company serves various breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes such as pancakes, sandwiches, fried chicken, and ice cream. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store serves customers throughout the United States.

Cracker Barrel has overhead space with shares priced $60.50, or 62.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $159.25. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $148.50 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $159.67.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cracker Barrel and will alert subscribers who have CBRL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.