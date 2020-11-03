Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Cracker Barrel (CBRL)

Shares of Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $115.49. So far today approximately 152,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 369,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cracker Barrel have traded between the current low of $115.49 and a high of $180.93 and are now at $116.02. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 1.15% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. operates restaurants. The Company serves various breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes such as pancakes, sandwiches, fried chicken, and ice cream. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store serves customers throughout the United States.

Potential upside of 37.3% exists for Cracker Barrel, based on a current level of $116.02 and analysts' average consensus price target of $159.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $155.06 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $161.57.

