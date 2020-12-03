Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Copa Holdin-Cl A (CPA)

Copa Holdin-Cl A (NYSE:CPA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $50.75. So far today approximately 91,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 408,000 shares.

Over the past year, Copa Holdin-Cl Ahas traded in a range of $50.75 to $116.88 and are now at $51.58. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% lower and 2.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 182.8% for shares of Copa Holdin-Cl A based on a current price of $51.58 and an average consensus analyst price target of $145.86. Copa Holdin-Cl A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $98.50 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $100.33.

Copa Holdings SA provides international airline passenger and cargo service. The Company provides scheduled flights to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. The Company also has codeshare arrangements with Continental Airlines.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Copa Holdin-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have CPA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.