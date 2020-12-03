Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Colfax Corp (CFX)

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $21.92. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 139,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.2 million shares.

Colfax Corporation manufactures a broad range of fluid handling products, including pumps, fluid handling systems, and specialty valves. The Company specializes in rotary positive displacement pumps, which include screw pumps, gear pumps, and progressive cavity pumps.

In the past 52 weeks, Colfax Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $21.92 and a high of $39.30 and are now at $22.44. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Potential upside of 63.8% exists for Colfax Corp, based on a current level of $22.44 and analysts' average consensus price target of $36.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $30.94 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $35.76.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Colfax Corp and will alert subscribers who have CFX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.